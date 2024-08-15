Centralized LED drivers simplify large-scale lighting installations

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has announced the LumaDrive Pre-wired Systems series of high-efficiency remote centralized drivers for large-scale horticultural, greenhouse, and industrial LED lighting applications. These platforms combine multiple 4 kW modules into a cost-effective pre-wired cabinet that simplifies installation, enables simple “hot swap” repairs, eliminates extra dimming control connections, and reduces the overall cost of any large-scale lighting installation.

Designed for challenging environments such as horticulture, warehouses, factories, and parking garages, the LumaDrive family offers configurations of 144 kW, 72 kW, 36 kW, and 24 kW by combining up to 36 units of the 4 kW power modules in a pre-wired cabinet. The 24 kW option comes in a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure that is ideal for high-moisture atmospheres such as greenhouses. The platform enables fast deployment of scalable, efficient centralized power solutions that provide greater flexibility in designing and optimizing lighting layouts, improve energy efficiency, reduce overall operational costs, and simplify ongoing maintenance. The LumaDrive family can operate with any manufacturer’s luminaire, thanks to its highly programmable output parametric and loop compensation.

The LumaDrive system speeds up installation by eliminating the need to assemble individual modules. The system reduces fixture weight, simplifies maintenance, and enhances energy efficiency by using native three-phase power with a centralized architecture to power large-scale LED lighting installations. It also eliminates the need for dimming controls on each light and allows control of up to six zones per enclosure, giving lighting installers significant design flexibility.