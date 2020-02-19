Certified facility ensures interconnect products test to ISO and MIL-STD standards

CDM Electronics announced the completed reconfiguration of their fully equipped and certified Quality Engineering and Test Laboratory. Designed to validate the quality and integrity of CDM’s value-added builds, CDM can now virtually accommodate any testing requirement to safeguard the integrity of customer’s supply chain.

The laboratory confirms compliance with all applicable military and commercial specifications standards, and boasts the equipment and expertise necessary to demonstrate certification and compliance with AS9100D , ISO 9001:2015, Nadcap, RoHS, and IPC/WHMA-A-620, along with an array of MIL-STD, IEC and JEDEC test standards. The state of-the industry test center notably houses over 625 managed devices to ensure accurate and reliable test data and routinely performs over 3,000 tests per year.

Specifically targeting the stringent certification and compliance standards of the aerospace/defense, industrial, telecommunications, mass transit and medical industry, CDM’s engineering and test facility is staffed by credentialed quality technicians. Routine tests comprise thermal shock, force and strain, mechanical, environmental, and electrical, along with dimensional verification and optical inspection.

RF signal testing capabilities include time-domain/time delay, insertion loss, VSWR, and phase matching. Contact CDM for a complete listing of available quality tests.