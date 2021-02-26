Charging-centric, USB Type-C connectors now available in 6-pin versions

GCT expands its ionex range of charging-centric USB Type-C connectors with all new 6-pin versions, making adoption even more accessible for designs.

Ionex offers breakthrough USB Type-C connectors for charging applications. USB4125 and USB4130 are the latest additions to the range and feature a 6-contact configuration, making them GCT’s most cost-effective solution to date with a Type-C interface. The USB4130 is also a first-to-market vertical product, one of many USB innovations that GCT has introduced to the market.

GCT’s vision is to create opportunities for engineers to use Type-C format connectors in cost-conscious product designs where previously, pricing was prohibitive compared to Micro USB.

USB4125 and USB4130 are horizontal and vertical mount connectors respectively, fully reversible and compatible with all USB Type-C cables, and are ideal for customers looking to adopt the most current USB Type-C interface but only require charging functionality.

Featuring 6 SMT contacts and rated at 3A, both parts feature four through-hole shell stakes and are supplied in tape and reel packaging.

The USB4125 and USB4130 are available through GCT’s global distribution network, including Digi-Key Electronics for immediate shipping.