Chassis-mount 60-W dc-dc converters handle railway apps

Bel Power Solutions announced the RCM60 (60 W) chassis-mount DC-DC converters, which are designed for railway applications where compactness and high reliability are required. These new RCM Series products are fully isolated and highly efficient over a broad operating range of input and output voltages. In addition, their compact size and ease of installation make them uniquely suited for various rolling stock applications, such as cab radios, HVAC systems, train control, passenger information systems, toilet systems, door control, illumination and many others.

RCM Series are fully compliant to international railway standards EN 50155, EN 50121-3-2, EN45545-2 and North American AREMA requirements. In addition, the RCM Series is safety approved to the latest edition of IEC/EN/CSA/UL 62368-1. Nominal on board battery voltages from 24 V to 110 V are covered by one universal ultra-wide input range and converted into a fully regulated and isolated single output voltage of 12 V, 15 V or 24 V. The converters can operate fully loaded in a convection cooled environment at temperatures from -40°C up to 70°C. All PCBs are conformal coated and protected against humidity and pollution which occurs during typical lifecycles of +20 years of rolling stock equipment.

The converters are fully protected against over-load, -voltage, -temperature, under voltage, no-load and short circuit with automatic recovery. Additional features include integrated hold-up capacitors for 20 ms interruption, ORing FET and passive current share for parallel and redundant operation, as well as enable and an output voltage monitoring signal. Optional pluggable connectors are an alternative to the standard cage clamp terminals. These innovations make the RCM60 W DC-DC converters ideal for a broad range of applications in the global railway market.

RCM60 units are currently in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser, Arrow, Relec Electronics LTD, and Elma Electronic AG.