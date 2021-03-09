Chassis mount, single-output ac-dc supplies handle up to 350 W

CUI Inc announced the addition of three new lines to its VGS family of chassis mount, single-output ac-dc power supplies housed in a compact metal case. The VGS-C, VGS-D, and VGS-W series offer power ratings from 35 to 350 W depending on the series, and an operating temperature range of -25 to +70 °C, with most series offering an operating temperature range of -30 to +70 °C. All three series are 62368-1 safety certified with low no-load power consumption for reducing standby power usage in industrial applications.

For budget-constrained applications, CUI’s VGS-C series offers power ratings from 35 to 350 W and carries single output voltages of 5, 12, 15, 24, 36, and 48 Vdc. Featuring active power factor correction and over-temperature protection, models in the VGS-D series offer power ratings from 75 to 320 W and carry voltages from 5, 12, 15, 24, and 48 Vdc. The VGS-W series is rated from 35 to 150 W and carries 5, 12, 15, 24, 36, and 48 Vdc. The VGS-D and VGS-W have a wide input range of 305 Vac and models across all three series are output adjustable.

While most models in the three series are convection cooled, the higher power VGS-350C and VGS-320D both use forced air cooling with a built-in temperature-controlled fan. All models further feature a screw terminal interface, along with a short circuit, over current, and over-voltage protection. Terminal cover and conformal coating options are also available.

The VGS-C, VGS-D, and VGS-W series are designed to meet IEC/EN 61558, IEC/EN 60335, and GB 4943 system requirements. The units also comply with 55032 Class B radiated/conducted emissions and meet 61000-3-2 harmonics and 61000-4-3 immunity.