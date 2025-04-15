Chip combines 32 KB flash with 2 KB EEPROM and 15K ROM

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics has announced the launch of the NSUC1500-Q1 , a highly integrated System-on-Chip (SoC) designed to meet the demands of modern automotive ambient lighting systems.

The NSUC1500-Q1 can be combined with the high-precision NSLxxxxx series of linear LED drivers optimized for conventional taillights, through-type dynamic taillights, and illuminated grilles for an integrated automotive lighting solution.

The integrated solution is targeted at automotive taillights and interior lighting modules, EV charging door indicators, and other RGB/RGBW-based lighting systems requiring compact, efficient, and intelligent control.

At the heart of the NSUC1500-Q1 is a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 core with 32 KB Flash, 2 KB EEPROM, 15K ROM, and dedicated memory for runtime operations. The SoC incorporates four LED driver channels capable of delivering up to 64 mA each, controlled through enhanced 16-bit independent PWM outputs. A 12-bit ADC, in combination with an integrated temperature sensor and voltage monitoring, enables automatic compensation for LED color shift due to temperature changes or aging.

The integrated LIN transceiver and controller support LIN 2.x and SAE J2602 communication standards, with features such as auto-addressing to simplify network setup. The NSUC1500-Q1 also supports software updates via the ROM-based UDS bootloader without occupying Flash memory.

The NSUC1500-Q1 is available in QFN-24, SOP8, and HSOP8 packages and supports a wide operating voltage range from 6 V to 28 V.

The SoC will be showcased by NOVOSENSE at PCIM 2025 (Hall 4A, Booth 119).