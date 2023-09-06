Chip cooler cools several components simultaneously

The new chip cooler was specially developed to meet the cooling requirements of processors. The new HXB100 chip cooler was designed to enable the cooling of several components simultaneously. This saves both space and costs.

The innovative chip cooler has an astonishingly light and compact construction. It measures a mere 100 x 75 x 13 mm, and with its weight of only 100 g, it is ideally suitable for use in portable devices. The heat sink was made of pure aluminum in the modern impact extrusion process and has a black oxide coating which considerably increases the heat output. The milled underside ensures that all hot spots are reached, and disturbing components are omitted. The result is a clean and compact solution!

Thanks to its robust ball bearings, the fan boasts a service life of 350.000 h (MTBF at 40°C) and is thus ideally suitable for fail-safe cooling. The chip cooler can be supplied already assembled, enabling a safe and simple connection to an application. Solder connections or spring clips are no longer required.