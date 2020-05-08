Chip LAN 10/100 base T transformer modules include common-mode chokes

Bourns, Inc. introduced a new Chip LAN 10/100 Base-T Transformer Module to help Ethernet and LAN-based application developers save valuable board space and increase design flexibility while meeting dynamic data line requirements. This new transformer integrates two Model SM453229-381N7Y Chip LAN transformers and two Model SRF2012A-801Y common mode chip inductors assembled on a PCB with a ferrous metal shield. This new model gives customers a simplified assembly solution that is pin-to-pin compatible with the traditional potted case LAN transformer and provides superior coplanarity. Designers also have the flexibility to use just the transformer or the common mode choke individually, which affords additional PCB placement freedom.

Manufactured using a fully-automated, high capacity process, Bourns Model SM41126EL provides a consistent, highly reliable and cost-effective solution. The automated coil winding process is especially important as it ensures tight tolerances essential to electrical stability. This stability results in improved performance across a broad range of frequencies compared to manual winding processes. The low profile, small form factor module features an expanded temperature range of -40 to +85 °C, and is fully compliant with IEEE 802.3 making it ideal for use in LAN interfaces in a variety of telecommunication and network devices.

The Model SM41126EL Chip LAN 10/100 Base-T Transformer Module is available now and is RoHS* compliant. Design tools are also available to help streamline development.