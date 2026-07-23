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Chip resistors add high-power automotive options

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Stackpole Electronics has expanded its RMCA Series automotive-grade anti-sulfur thick film chip resistors with high-power and ultra-high-power options. The AEC-qualified series is intended for automotive, industrial, transportation and power management designs that require higher power handling in existing resistor footprints. The parts support current sensing, voltage division, biasing and general-purpose circuit protection where PCB area, thermal performance and long service life are design considerations.

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Puja Mitra

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