Chip resistors available for high-power GaN battery management

For GaN-based battery management for consumer electronics and computer peripherals, the demand for high power and precision is escalating. While a variety of technology options offer lower resistance values suited for these applications, all-metal element resistors, like Stackpole's CSS/CSSH Series, remain a popular choice despite their higher cost and wider tolerance range of 1% and above, due to their performance in high-temperature, high-power, and high-surge scenarios.

For smaller electronics and low to medium power supplies, the necessity for lower resistance values and maximum current capacity might not be as crucial. Stackpole’s RNCL series addresses these demands by delivering high power ratings per chip size and offering resistance values as low as 50 milliohms. Featuring thin film resistive elements, the RNCL ensures high precision and stability, with tolerances as tight as 0.5% and TCRs of 50 and 100 ppm. Moreover, it exhibits minimal resistance shift—less than 1%—under IEC industry standard tests such as short time overload, load life, and biased humidity, thanks to its proprietary materials and design, which also provide superior pulse handling capabilities compared to conventional thin film chip resistors.

The pricing of the RNCL series varies depending on size, tolerance, and resistance value. For volume pricing inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Stackpole or one of its franchised distribution partners.