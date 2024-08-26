Chip resistors feature tight tolerances for automotive applications

Bourns, Inc. announced its AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive-grade thin film chip resistor model series. The Model CRT-A Series provides higher resistance tolerance accuracy and Temperature Coefficient of Resistance (TCR) compared to traditional through-hole type resistors. The new series delivers enhanced signal quality and is offered in an SMD package. These compact, yet high power-rated resistors offering accurate resistance levels are increasingly required in space-constrained applications such as mobile phones, SD cards, DDR memory modules, and camera modules. Designed to automotive-grade standards, Bourns CRT-A Series resistors are also ideal resistive solutions for a variety of automotive applications.

This latest thin film resistor series is available in 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 package sizes, supports lower tolerances from 0.1 to 1 percent, and features a wide TCR range from ±50 PPM/°C to ±10 PPM/°C. In addition, the series provides a resistance range from 10 Ω to 1M Ω and TCR down to ±10 PPM/°C.

The Bourns Model CRT-A Series is available now and is RoHS* compliant and sulfur- resistant.