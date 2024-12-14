Chip resistors handle -55°C to +150°C range

KYOCERA AVX expanded its selection of CR Series high-power chip resistors with the addition of the industry’s highest-power 0603 resistors.

CR Series high-power chip resistors are non-magnetic, RoHS compliant, qualified to MIL-PRF-55342, manufactured in ISO-9001 facilities, and proven to deliver high-reliability performance in a wide range of high-power and high-frequency applications. The new high-power 0603 resistors, which were developed to enable the miniaturization of RF power amplifiers, also address common size constraints and improve thermal management thanks to the use of a high-thermal-conductivity substrate and maximized heat sink grounding area.

CR Series high-power chip resistors feature proprietary thin film resistive elements, aluminum nitride substrates, and silver terminals. They are currently available in eight chip sizes extending from 0603 to 3737 with two standard resistive values (100Ω and 50Ω), capacitance values spanning 0.3pF to 6.0pF, a power handling capability of up to 250W, rated operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +150°C, and resistive tolerance as tight as ±2%. They are also available with non-standard values as low as 10Ω and as high as 200Ω and with standard tape and reel or anti-static waffle packaging. The new 0603 CR Series high-power chip resistor is rated for 0.3pF and up to 2.6W.

Ideal applications for CR Series high-power resistors extend throughout the communications, instrumentation, test and measurement, military, and defense markets and include high-power RF amplifiers, dummy loads, shunts used for power measurement, and discrete resistive baluns used for impedance matching.