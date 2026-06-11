Chip resistors handle full power to 105°C

Stackpole Electronics, Inc. has introduced the RMHT automotive-grade thick film chip resistors for automotive, industrial, construction and commercial electronic systems that require full-power operation up to 105°C. The series is available in 0402, 0603 and 0805 sizes with resistance values from 1 Ω to 300 KΩ, tolerance options of 5%, 1% and 0.5% and TCR ratings of 200 ppm or 100 ppm. With AEC-Q200 qualification, anti-sulfur performance verified to EIA-977 and 100% AOI inspection, the resistors are intended to support stable operation in elevated-temperature and harsh-environment designs.