Chip-size socket boasts -1dB insertion loss

Ironwood Electronics’ chip-size socket connects LPDDR5 to the system PCB with minimal signal loss. The supported device size is 14x14mm, 21×21 array, 0.65mm pitch BGA 441.

Once the socket is soldered down to PCB, the device can be simply plugged into it. This Grypper socket has excellent electrical performance of – 1dB insertion loss greater than 25.0 GHz. The force required to insert a device is only 25 grams/contact.

For video demonstration, click the image or here.