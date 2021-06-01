Chip verification, Spice tools now work with advanced nanometer processes

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its Calibre nmPlatform tools and Analog FastSPICE platform are now both qualified for TSMC’s advanced N3 and N4 processes.

Now certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 processes, Siemens’ Analog FastSPICE platform provides leading-edge verification for nanometer analog, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, memory, and custom digital circuits.

In addition, multiple tools from Siemens’ Calibre nmPlatform recently achieved certifications for the TSMC N3 process, including Calibre nmDRC software, Calibre SmartFill, Calibre PERC software, Calibre xACT, and Calibre nmLVS software. Siemens also achieved certification for TSMC N4 process for Calibre nmDRC software, Calibre SmartFill, Calibre PERC software, and Calibre nmLVS software.