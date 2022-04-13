Chipset boosts efficiency, cuts component count in LLC converters

The new HiperLCS-2 chipset brings Power Integrations’ unique 600 V FREDFETs and magneto-inductive FluxLink technology to the LLC topology. The result is 98% efficiency and 40% component-count reduction in LLC resonant power converters up to 250 W, eliminating bulky heatsinks or unreliable optocouplers.

One-half of the dual-chip solution is the HiperLCS2-HB half-bridge power device utilizing 600 V FREDFETs with lossless current sensing and high- and low-side drivers. The other half is the HiperLCS2-SR isolation device with a high-bandwidth LLC controller, synchronous rectification driver and FluxLink isolated control link. Both devices are housed in low-profile InSOP-24 packages, enabling designs of compact adapters and open-frame power supplies for TVs, monitors with USB PD ports, all-in-one PCs, game consoles, and battery chargers for power tools and e-bikes.

Power supply designs based on HiperLCS-2 can achieve no-load input power of less than 50 mW at 400 VDC input and provide a continuously regulated output, easily complying with the world’s most stringent no-load and standby efficiency regulations. HiperLCS-2 devices feature self-powered start-up and provide the start-up bias for a PFC stage using HiperPFS-5 ICs with a 750 V PowiGaN switch.