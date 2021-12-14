Chipset handles 48-V DC-DC conversion in high-density computing, BLDC motor drives

EPC announces the introduction of a 100 V, 65 A integrated circuit chipset designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications and in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones.

The EPC23101 eGaN IC plus EPC2302 eGaN FET offers a new ePower Chipset capable of a maximum withstand voltage of 100 V, delivering up to 65 A load current, while capable of switching speeds greater than 1 MHz.

Key features of the EPC23101 integrated circuit using EPC’s proprietary GaN IC technology include integrated 3.3 mOhm RDS(on) high side FET with gate driver, input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging, gate drive buffer circuits, and gate driver output to drive external low side eGaN FET.

The EPC2302 eGaN FET offers a super small RDS(on), of just 1.8 mOhm, together with a very small QG, QGD, and QOSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses. Both devices feature a thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top with optimized pinout between the two devices. The combined chipset footprint, is 7 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

When operated in a 48 V to 12 V buck converter, the EPC23101 + EPC2302 chipset delivers 96% efficiency at

1 MHz switching frequency and 97% efficiency at 500 kHz switching frequency and can deliver 65 A with less

than 50 °C temperature rise.

The ePower family of products makes it easy for designers to take advantage of the significant performance improvements made possible with GaN technology. Integrated devices are easier to design, easier to layout, easier to assemble, save space on the PCB, and increase efficiency.

The EPC90142 development board is a 100 V maximum device voltage, 65 A maximum output current, half-bridge featuring the EPC23101 Integrated ePower FET and EPC2302 eGaN FET. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of the ePower Stage Chipset This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

The EPC23101 is priced at $5.28 each in 1 Ku volume. The EPC2302 is priced at $4.91 each in 1Ku volumes. The EPC90142 development board is priced at $156.25 each. All devices and boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.