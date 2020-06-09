Chipset implements MIPI Alliance A-PHY specification for ADAS/ADS systems

Valens announced the VA7000 family of automotive chipsets, which will deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity with the most resilient physical layer (PHY) for error-free links and high EMI immunity.

The VA7000 chipsets will be the first in the industry to implement the MIPI A-PHY standard for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (ADS). MIPI A-PHY, now in its final approval phase, specifies in-vehicle high-speed data transmission over lightweight wiring harnesses for up to 15 meters, with adaptive noise cancellation and retransmission mechanisms to guarantee superior EMC/EMI performance. The MIPI Alliance is a leading standards development organization for interface specifications; its ubiquitous CSI-2 & MIPI DSI-2 camera and display interfaces are widely implemented for sensor connectivity.

The VA7000 family has been designed to support the current and future gears of MIPI A-PHY – from 2Gbpps to 16Gbps as defined in version 1.0, and with a roadmap to 48Gbps and beyond as expected in future versions. The first chipsets in the family include:

The VA7031 Serializer designed to support remote long-reach connectivity of CSI-2-based image sensors, radars, LiDARs, with link speeds of up to 8Gbps

The VA7042 Deserializer, featuring two independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port to support more complex topologies when necessary

The VA7044 Deserializer, featuring four independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port

The VA7000 family is a hardware-based solution optimized for asymmetric links with no software stack. It guarantees a high-performing, simplified architecture, leading to a reduction in wire harness complexity and lower total system costs. It also enables the convergence of additional protocols (I2C, GPIOs, clock and frame sync), while guaranteeing near-zero latency to support time-sensitive, high-throughput traffic for advanced computer processing.

MIPI will be hosting a webinar, “MIPI A-PHY: The Cornerstone of a MIPI Automotive System Solution,” co-presented by Edo Cohen, director of strategic innovation at Valens and MIPI A-PHY Subgroup vice lead. The webinar will take place on June 30 at 8 am PDT, and on July 1 at 15:00 JST. To learn more and to register visit: https://bit.ly/3dswxcK.