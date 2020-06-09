Chipset implements MIPI Alliance A-PHY specification for ADAS/ADS systems

Valens announced the VA7000 family of automotive chipsets, which will deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity with the most resilient physical layer (PHY) for error-free links and high EMI immunity.
The VA7000 chipsets will be the first in the industry to implement the MIPI A-PHY standard for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (ADS). MIPI A-PHY, now in its final approval phase, specifies in-vehicle high-speed data transmission over lightweight wiring harnesses for up to 15 meters, with adaptive noise cancellation and retransmission mechanisms to guarantee superior EMC/EMI performance. The MIPI Alliance is a leading standards development organization for interface specifications; its ubiquitous CSI-2 & MIPI DSI-2 camera and display interfaces are widely implemented for sensor connectivity.
The VA7000 family has been designed to support the current and future gears of MIPI A-PHY – from 2Gbpps to 16Gbps as defined in version 1.0, and with a roadmap to 48Gbps and beyond as expected in future versions. The first chipsets in the family include:
- The VA7031 Serializer designed to support remote long-reach connectivity of CSI-2-based image sensors, radars, LiDARs, with link speeds of up to 8Gbps
- The VA7042 Deserializer, featuring two independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port to support more complex topologies when necessary
- The VA7044 Deserializer, featuring four independent receiver links, with speeds of up to 8Gbps each, with an additional local CSI-2 local input port
The VA7000 family is a hardware-based solution optimized for asymmetric links with no software stack. It guarantees a high-performing, simplified architecture, leading to a reduction in wire harness complexity and lower total system costs. It also enables the convergence of additional protocols (I2C, GPIOs, clock and frame sync), while guaranteeing near-zero latency to support time-sensitive, high-throughput traffic for advanced computer processing.
MIPI will be hosting a webinar, “MIPI A-PHY: The Cornerstone of a MIPI Automotive System Solution,” co-presented by Edo Cohen, director of strategic innovation at Valens and MIPI A-PHY Subgroup vice lead. The webinar will take place on June 30 at 8 am PDT, and on July 1 at 15:00 JST. To learn more and to register visit: https://bit.ly/3dswxcK.