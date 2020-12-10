Chokes deliver common and differential mode in one SMD for DC power line apps

Bourns, Inc. announced two new low-profile, high current series of compact surface mount common mode chokes. The new SRF1206A and SRF9045A series provide not only common mode but also differential mode filtering in a single choke configuration. These highly robust products offer high current capacity to answer the need for components that meet board space constraints in an increasing number of DC voltage domain applications with voltages up to 80 VDC and currents up to 8 A. This feature makes Bourns’ latest common mode chokes excellent solutions for DC-DC converters, switch-mode power supplies, battery management and power line noise suppression in consumer, industrial and other electronics applications.

The SRF1206A and SRF9045A series are AEC-Q200 compliant with operating temperature ranges from -40 to +125 °C, and provide high impedance over a broad frequency range to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) either coming into or out of systems. Both series of common mode chokes use separate sector-wound winding configurations, and feature U-shaped terminals clamped to core for superior strength to handle various mechanical stresses. These series also feature a protective plastic shield that protects the part’s surface and wires and enables Hi-Pot capability of 500 VAC @ 3 mA, 1 second. In addition to the normal common mode impedance that these components are designed to achieve, this construction also features increased differential mode impedance at a high frequency range.

Bourns SRF1206A and SRF9045A series are available now, and are RoHS compliant* and halogen free**.