3U-high regenerative grid simulator puts out up to 15 kVA

Three new models of regenerative grid simulators, 61809/61812/61815, have been added to the 61800 series. These new products are four quadrant, fully regenerative ac power sources at 3U height which is the highest power density on the market, and provide power ratings of 9 kVA/12 kVA/15 kVA respectively. The 3U height form factor occupies less space and provides flexibility for users when configuring their system cabinet or test bench depending on their application.

Chroma 61809/61812/61815 models are equipped with outstanding capabilities like single-phase and three-phase output, 350 VLN wide output voltage range, 100% dc output, 200~480-V universal voltage input, and are completely regenerative which can save operational cost. In addition, users can extend the output power by connecting up to three units in parallel, achieving a high power density configuration of 45-kVA output power at only 9U height. Besides grid simulation for server power or electrical commercial products, the new 61800 models can be applied to applications in green energy products including PV inverters, energy storage systems (ESS), power conditioning systems (PCS), micro grids, power hardware-in-the-loop (PHIL), electric vehicle power supply equipment (EVSE), on-board charger (OBC) and bidirectional on-board charger (BOBC), etc., bringing users a whole new 9 kVA to 45 kVA high power-density solution.

In addition, Chroma 61809/61812/61815 models are equipped with an intelligent touch screen providing users with an intuitive UI to quickly perform multiple settings and operations. Input from the touch screen and rotary knob make it easy to program and observe the input settings. The PLD advanced programming functions are greatly optimized, such as additional tap and swipe operations when programming in the LIST Mode as well as copying and pasting functions when setting sequences, giving users a more intuitive and convenient way of programming similar to operating a smartphone.