Cisco-based mission computing systems optimized for rugged/harsh environments

Elma Electronic Inc. has expanded its line of Cisco-based mission computing systems used in rugged and harsh environments. Based on modular building blocks, the new ComSys-536x family utilizes Elma’s extensive packaging expertise to offer many performance and expansion configurations that meet specific computing-at-the-edge requirements.

The Type 6 COM Express-based systems can be configured using a choice of Intel CPUs, from Atom to Xeon to provide optimum power-to-performance in a compact, SWaP-optimized platform.

Other ways the ComSys-536x systems are easily adapted to a user’s requirements is via expandable high-capacity SATA storage, upgradeable as mission requirements change. A host of I/O configurations spans from Gigabit Ethernet, CANbus and WiFi to Serial I/O, ARINC-429 and MIL-STD-1553 providing fast reconfiguration as applications evolve and mandate enhancements to the I/O.

A growing number of mission-critical, remote applications need computing at-the-edge to ensure data integrity and system viability. Elma’s new ComSys-536x family withstands the harsh environments found in transportation, disaster recovery and mining and drilling operations to provide long-term, reliable performance.

All Elma ComSys platforms include the Cisco 5921 embedded services router (ESR) with Mobile Ready Net capabilities. The 5921 is agnostic and designed for small, low-power, Linux-based platforms, making it highly adaptable for a range of custom systems that need high-performance, SWaP-optimized embedded computing.

Pricing for and delivery for the ComSys-536x family is dependent upon configuration.