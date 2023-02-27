Cisco to incorporate spectrum sharing into Wi-Fi 6E access points.

Federated Wireless announced an expanded relationship with Cisco to bring the ultra-high speed, capacity, and scalability of Wi-Fi 6E to enterprises in markets worldwide. Cisco will integrate the Federated Wireless Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) solution into Cisco Wireless 6 GHz capable access points.

The companies plan to expand greater access to the increased range, faster connectivity speeds, and improved capacity of Wi-Fi 6E to power enterprise-level digital transformation across a broad range of uses cases from Industry 4.0, smart cities, and campus automation to energy optimization, telehealth, smart agriculture, and more.

In addition to shielding 6-GHz incumbents from interference, the Federated Wireless AFC will enable Cisco Wireless indoor and outdoor access points to maximize the use of available spectrum and transmit at higher power levels in the 6-GHz frequency band. This standard power functionality extends the range, performance, and efficiency of wireless networks enabling advanced technology deployments such as automated robotics, digital twin logistics, automated intelligence, and more.

With the AFC solution, Federated Wireless extends its capabilities and market reach beyond its spectrum access system (SAS) for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The company has become a driving force in expanding the Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem to bring end-to-end shared spectrum services to enterprises and carriers looking to utilize the 6-GHz band for innovative wireless deployments.

Federated Wireless has already applied for approval for its AFC in Canada and is working with ANATEL, Brazil’s national telecommunications agency to help define rules for AFC operations.

Cisco is the latest to join a growing list of infrastructure vendors working with Federated Wireless to accelerate deployments of standard power indoor and outdoor access points to bring the benefits of shared spectrum through Federated’s AFC to customers seeking to leverage Wi-Fi 6E.

To date, Federated Wireless has signed commercial agreements with the leading enterprise WLAN access point manufacturers collectively responsible for 50% of the worldwide enterprise outdoor access point market, establishing Federated Wireless as the market leader for AFC. The company’s industry-leading technology and expanding ecosystem position Federated Wireless for full commercial operations ahead of anticipated full approval by the FCC.