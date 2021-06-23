Class D/G audio power amp features low noise, low quiescent power consumption

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. unveiled the MAX98396 Class D/G speaker amplifier with the industry’s lowest noise and lowest quiescent power consumption, which is nearly five times lower power than similar amplifiers. The 20V digital input audio power amplifier offers 12.7mW of quiescent power to meet and exceed the industry’s power compliance regulations, which support the always-on feature in portable Bluetooth and smart speakers. The MAX98396’s low 15.5uVrms noise floor is 50-percent lower than the closest competitor, allowing speaker placement in near-silent locations.

The MAX98396 is the newest addition to Maxim Integrated’s portfolio of Class D/G amplifiers, offering the industry’s lowest power, lowest noise, and highest thermal efficiency demanded by battery-powered Bluetooth and always-on smart speakers. The industry-leading power efficiency allows the speaker to be driven higher and longer before reaching the thermal limit. As well, the MAX98396 is ultrasound-ready with 45kHz of bandwidth and a dedicated data path. This feature, combined with artificial intelligence (AI) software and ultrasound, enables touchless gesture sensing, presence detection, and proximity sensing.

Ultra-Low Power: The MAX98396 offers 12.7mW of quiescent power consumption at 12V Power Vdd (PVDD), which is nearly five times lower than similar amplifiers. The low quiescent power meets and exceeds the industry’s standby power compliance regulations for always-on speakers.

Lowest Noise Floor: The MAX98396’s low 15.5uVrms noise floor is 50-percent lower than the closest competitor, allowing speaker placement in near-silent locations.

Ultrasound Ready: The MAX98396 offers an upgraded sampling frequency of up to 192kHz and an ultrasound signal bypass path to prevent ultrasound signal attenuation by the audio processing.

The MAX98396 is available at Maxim Integrated’s website for $1.12 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX98396EVSYS evaluation system is available for $184