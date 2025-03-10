Click board and module add LTE to IoT devices

Sequans announce the availability of LTE IoT 10 Click, the latest addition to MIKROE’s extensive click board ecosystem. MIKROE is renowned for its innovative hardware and software products that significantly reduce development time by adhering to proven standards. The LTE IoT 10 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide robust LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity for both industrial and commercial IoT applications, powered by Sequans’ Monarch 2 GM02S.

This new Click board is mikroBUS-enabled, allowing seamless integration with any microcontroller or microprocessor that supports the mikroBUS socket standard. This feature brings cellular IoT connectivity to a wide range of IoT projects, enhancing their capabilities and performance.

Key Features of LTE IoT 10 Click: Powered by Monarch 2 GM02S: A low-power LTE-M/NB-IoT module with global band support, compliant with 3GPP LTE Release 14 (upgradable to Release 17). It includes an embedded IP stack with multiple protocol support (TCP, UDP, CoAP, MQTT, HTTP/HTTPS, FTP/FTPS) and +23dBm transmission power, enabling quick switching between LTE-M and NB-IoT modes; Development Simplified: The board includes UART and JTAG interfaces for debugging and firmware upgrades, making the development process more straightforward. The UART interface supports baud rates up to 921.6 kbps, ensuring fast and reliable communication; Additional Functionalities: Features a wake button, reset functionality, visual status indicators (LEDs for power, network status, and activity), an SMA connector for LTE antennas, and a micro SIM card slot. The board also supports power-saving modes, including PSM (Power Saving Mode) and eDRX (extended Discontinuous Reception), to extend battery life in IoT applications; Compatibility and Flexibility: Fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket, it can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It also comes with mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. The mikroSDK provides a comprehensive set of APIs for easy integration and rapid development; Innovative ClickID Feature: Like all recently announced Click boards, LTE IoT 10 Click includes the groundbreaking ClickID feature, enabling the host system to automatically detect and identify the add-on board seamlessly. This feature simplifies the configuration process and ensures optimal performance.

With LTE IoT 10 Click, developers can now easily integrate reliable cellular IoT connectivity into their projects, leveraging the advanced features and flexibility offered by this new Click board. The combination of Monarch 2 GM02S’s low power consumption, global band support, and robust protocol stack makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of IoT applications, including smart metering, asset tracking, industrial monitoring, and more.

The LTE IoT 10 Click is available now on the MIKROE web store.