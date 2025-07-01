Clock devices support 224G PAM4 Ethernet SerDes and PCIe Gen 1-7 reference clocks

Skyworks introduces the SKY63104/5/6 family of jitter attenuating clocks and the SKY62101 ultra-low jitter clock generator. Based on Skyworks’ fifth-generation DSPLL and MultiSynth technologies, these devices enable any-frequency, any-output clock generation and single-IC clock tree solutions for the most demanding networking, data center, and industrial applications.

The SKY63104/5/6 family of jitter attenuating clocks and the SKY62101 clock generator are the industry’s first clock devices that can simultaneously provide ultra-low jitter reference clocks for 224G PAM4 Ethernet SerDes with 18fs RMS phase jitter, while generating PCIe Express (PCIe) Gen 1/2/3/4/5/6/7 compliant reference clocks with spread spectrum.