Clock generator integrates a resonator and temperature sensor

SiTime Corporation announced Symphonic, its first mobile clock generator with an integrated MEMS resonator (SiT30100). Symphonic provides accurate and resilient clock signals for 5G and GNSS chipsets and enables efficient power consumption in mobile and IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and asset trackers. This product unlocks a cumulative $2 billion served addressable market (SAM) in the next five years.

The Symphonic clock generator has an integrated MEMS resonator and provides the functionality of up to four discrete timing devices. This approach simplifies system design, reducing space on the board. An integrated temperature sensor delivers accurate information that is used by compensation algorithms to provide superior stability. This enables better GPS accuracy and faster lock time at the system level, delivering a more stable performance under harsh environmental conditions.

Symphonic key features (SiTime30100): 4-output clock generator providing 76.8 MHz, 38.4 MHz or 19.2 MHz from any output for baseband, RF, and GNSS applications; Integrated MEMS resonator, which eliminates an external resonator, and provides a smaller, single-chip solution which is only 2.22 mm2 in area; Integrated high-precision temperature-to-digital converter (TDC) with single-wire Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) interface for system-level temperature compensation to achieve frequency stability as low as ±0.5ppm; Superior performance and dynamic stability under airflow and thermal shock; Multiple Output Enable pins to turn on and off clock outputs for system power optimization and electromagnetic interference (EMI) reduction; -30°C to +90°C operating temperature range (contact SiTime for wider temperature ranges).

The Symphonic mobile clock generator is available now.