SiTime has introduced two clock families for 224G SerDes Ethernet and PCIe 7. FemtoClock 4 targets top-of-rack and spine switches. VersaClock 8 supplies reference clocks for CPUs, xPUs, memory, and storage.

Doubling link speed shrinks the jitter budget. FemtoClock 4 is a jitter attenuator and clock generator. In clock generator mode, it delivers 19 fs RMS phase jitter at 312.5 MHz (12 kHz to 20 MHz, 4 MHz high-pass filter). It supports up to six frequency domains across 18 outputs. Top-of-rack switches typically need more than 40 clocks, so more outputs per device means fewer parts on the board.

VersaClock 8 is a programmable clock generator. It provides about 10 fs reference clock jitter for PCIe 7 and 30 fs RMS phase jitter at 312.5 MHz under the same conditions. Low power limits self-heating, and the parts run at up to 105°C, which suits dense compute trays. Variants come with 5, 9, or 12 outputs in QFN packages from 4 x 4 mm to 6 x 6 mm. The company says the 12-output version is about 40% smaller than a comparable solution.

Both families extend architectures that have been around for 20 years, so engineers can reuse existing software.

Both are in production now. FemtoClock 4 part numbers are RC38616, RC38412, RC32418, and RC32412. VersaClock 8 part numbers are RC31312A, RC31309A, and RC31305A.