Clock oscillator remains stable when powered from varying battery voltage

IQD Frequency Products is pleased to launch its newest standard packaged clock oscillator series, the IQXO 951, which operates with a supply voltage range from 1.6 V to 3.3 V. Many of today’s industrial and consumer applications require batteries as a power source. Therefore, products need to handle a change in voltage as the battery discharges. This can lead to design issues when using a standard oscillator with a fixed supply voltage. A discharging battery may cause a decrease in the source voltage, which consequently changes the frequency of the oscillator. Following this, the timing accuracy within the application will decline.

The IQXO-951 is available in industry-standard packages of 3.2 x 2.5 mm, 2.5 x 2.0 mm and 2.0 x 1.6 mm. It will allow electronic equipment manufacturers to benefit from standard stability of ± 25 ppm over the industrial temperature range from -40 to 85 degrees C. Moreover, parts are also available with an extended temperature range up to -40 to 125 degrees C.

The new clock oscillators are suitable for most applications that are designed for battery-powered products. In addition, customers could reduce their BOM management by using a single part instead of multiple oscillators with fixed supply voltages. Common markets for these applications are telecommunications, IoT, communication, medical, and many others.

