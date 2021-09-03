Clock oscillators deliver ±3ppm frequency stability for up to 2.1GHz

Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its robust timing solutions portfolio with the ProXO+ family of compact, ultra-low noise, temperature-controlled clock oscillators. The high-accuracy, high-frequency, differential oscillators are best suited for fiber optic transceiver modules, accelerator cards, smart NIC cards, and networking equipment applications.

Key Features of the ProXO+ Family include: Frequency stability ±3 ppm from -40C to +85C temperature range; Programmable frequencies up to 2.1 GHz; 135fs typical phase jitter (12 KHz-20 MHz); 3.2 x 2.5 mm in an 8-pin plastic package;

In addition to the new ProXO+ family, Renesas is expanding the popular original ProXO XF 2.5 x 2.0 mm device to include two new industry-standard 3.2 x 2.5 mm and 5.0 x 3.2 mm plastic packages.

The ProXO+ family can be combined with Renesas’ complementary clock buffers, power, and microcontroller offerings to create comprehensive solutions for a variety of applications, such as the Xilinx Kintex-7 Power and Timing, the CC-Link IE TSN, and the System on Module (SoM) Solution with RZ/G2E. Renesas’ Winning Combinations are vetted solutions engineered to help customers accelerate designs and get to market faster.

The ProXO+ devices are available now for order.