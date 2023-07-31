Carbon matrix resistors drop in replacement for EoL parts

RCD Components, under the iNRCORE Family of Brands, is launching a new line of carbon matrix resistors comparable to the now unavailable Allen Bradley and other aftermarket Carbon Composition parts that have been marked end-of-life. The line enhances stability and reduces the common moisture-related issues of the Carbon Composition line, CC series.
Ideal for Hi-Rel, Military, Medical, Energy, Power &Industrial applications. Individual CM models are available in 1 and 2 Watt. Each is designed to operate in temperatures between -55° Celsius to +125° Celsius.
Common applications include circuit protection (surge and/or discharge protection), current limiting, high voltage power supplies, high power, strobe lighting, welding, and more.
Starting at 1W and 2W, keep an eye out for additional sizes to come.