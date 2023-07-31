Carbon matrix resistors drop in replacement for EoL parts

RCD Components, under the iNRCORE Family of Brands, is launching a new line of carbon matrix resistors comparable to the now unavailable Allen Bradley and other aftermarket Carbon Composition parts that have been marked end-of-life. The line enhances stability and reduces the common moisture-related issues of the Carbon Composition line, CC series.

Ideal for Hi-Rel, Military, Medical, Energy, Power &Industrial applications. Individual CM models are available in 1 and 2 Watt. Each is designed to operate in temperatures between -55° Celsius to +125° Celsius.

Common applications include circuit protection (surge and/or discharge protection), current limiting, high voltage power supplies, high power, strobe lighting, welding, and more.

Starting at 1W and 2W, keep an eye out for additional sizes to come.

Data sheet.