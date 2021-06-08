CMOS oscillators exhibit low phase noise

IQD is launching its newest low phase noise oscillators, the IQXO-408 & IQXO-455, available in industry-standard packages of 2.5 x 2.0 mm and 3.2 x 2.5 mm. The new CMOS clock oscillators can perform with a close-in phase noise as low as -113 dBc/Hz @ 10 Hz and far-out phase noise as low as -175 dBc/Hz @ 100 kHz (3.3 V, 20 MHz, IQXO-408). The low phase noise oscillators are available at either 1.8 V, 2.5 V, or 3.3 V with a phase jitter down to 40 fs RMS (over 12 kHz to 5 MHz).

As application requirements drive the need for greater data rates, more oscillator devices with ultra-low phase noise are required. This type of application is especially prevalent in today’s connected world. Applications include fiber transceivers, gigabit Ethernet, and 5G base stations.

Common applications of the IQXO-408 & IQXO-455 include high data rate applications, IoT, 5G, PLL, frequency multiplier, clock recovery, gigabit Ethernet, fiber, studio-grade, and high-end consumer audio equipment.