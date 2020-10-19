CMOS sensors provide detailed imaging with up to 45 Mp

ON Semiconductor has expanded its XGS family of image sensors with high performance, low noise products that offer 12-bit image quality at a high frame rate. The new offerings include the XGS 45000, the XGS 30000, and the XGS 20000, which provide detailed imaging with up to 45 Mp for resolution critical applications and up to 60 fps in 8K video mode. Also available is the new XGS 5000, designed with low power performance and state-of-the-art image quality for compact 29 x 29 mm2 camera designs. Alongside the XGS 5000, 3 Mp and 2 Mp variants have been released for production.

All XGS devices feature a 3.2 μm pixel size giving high resolution while the advanced pixel design ensures low noise performance and image quality that is essential in challenging IoT applications such as machine vision and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). A global shutter ensures that moving objects can be captured without any motion artifacts. To simplify and accelerate time-to-market, the XGS devices offer a common architecture that allows one camera design to be developed easily with multiple resolutions.

Proving the ease-of-use and image quality of the XGS family, several leading manufacturers have successfully integrated the technology into their designs. Teledyne Imaging, a global leader in digital imaging technology, recently announced the availability of its new GenieTM Nano-5G M/C8100 area scan camera, designed using the XGS 45000.

JAI A/S has integrated the XGS 45000 into its new 45 Mp industrial camera. The SP-45000M-CXP4 provides 44.7-megapixel monochrome resolution at a market-leading 52 frames per second and supports full 8K resolution at over 60 frames per second.

Basler also newly announced that they will integrate the XGS sensors into their boost platform which is based on the latest CoaXPress 2.0 machine vision standard.

ON Semiconductor offers a wide range of development tools to support the design process. A demo kit includes a hardware platform with DevSuite software. This allows full sensor evaluation with access to all register settings. The X-Celerator platform includes public FPGA code and provides a direct interface to standard FPGA development environments including Xilinx and Altera. Supporting XGS devices up to 16 Mp, the X-Cube platform is a full 29 x 29 mm2 reference design that offers HiSPi-to-MIPI conversion via a Lattice FPGA as well as image capture, processing, and analysis using the DevSuite software.