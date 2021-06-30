CMOS vision sensors provide 2k and 4k resolution

Teledyne e2v introduces Tetra, a low-cost, high-performance quad linear CMOS sensor family. The Tetra sensors are ideal for food sorting, recycling, logistics, pick-and-place, document scanning, and other machine vision applications that require cost-effective mono, color, and multispectral imaging.

Tetra sensors are available in a 2k resolution with a 14 μm x 14 μm pixel size, or 4k resolution with a 7 μm x 7 μm pixel size at a max line rate of 128kHz aggregate. The mono models can be configured to output one, two, or four rows and the color models provide RGB and mono outputs. Using wafer-level coated dichroic filters, the sensor also provides spectrally independent RGB and NIR outputs for multispectral imaging.

Based on a synchronized shutter design, Tetra provides low read noise and high dynamic range with true correlated double sampling (CDS). Each channel has its own exposure control, resulting in easy-to-perform white balancing.

The ceramic LCC package also offers high performance and high reliability over a wide range of operating temperatures. The sensor data ports have high signal integrity and simple interfacing for quick system integration.