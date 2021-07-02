CMP Products launches technical ‘Knowledge Base’

Manufacturer of cable glands, cable cleats and accessories, CMP Products has launched a comprehensive ‘Knowledge Base’ to support customers and users of cable glands in a variety of industry sectors. Knowledge Base is a compilation of technical expertise and advice, gathered over CMP’s 60+ years’ experience in the art of terminating cable glands.

The easy-to-use guide provides users with useful technical knowledge and application recommendations to aid in the selection and installation of cable glands, as well as providing advice on best practices for ordinary, wet and hazardous locations.

The platform aims to present comprehensive information relating to key industry topics in a clear and straightforward way. Topics such as compliance testing, compatibility with different cable types, selection of barrier type cable glands, and corrosion prevention are all covered in the guide, and illustrative diagrams and examples support explanations.

Key industry codes and standards are broken down into easy-to-read sections covering the likes of Articles 500 & 505 of NFPA 70, C22.1-18, UL 514B, UL 2225, NEMA 250 as well as other important elements of IEC and the National Electric Code / Canadian Electric Code, interpreting key points to consider when selecting cable glands for various applications.

According to Lee Frizzell, Technical Director, “Our new platform was developed to create a ‘Knowledge Base’ for appropriate technical information relating to global cable gland requirements. We regularly engage with clients across a range of applications and our Knowledge Base draws from these various experiences, to provide advice and best practice to installers and engineers alike.”

CMP Products

www.cmp-products.com