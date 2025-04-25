Co-packaged SiC MOSFETs offer switching speeds as low as 67 ns

In addition to smaller die sizes, third-generation SIC devices offer faster switching speeds and reduced losses.

The family of highly rugged and easy mount devices currently offers six devices with an R DSon range of 8.4 to 39 mΩ: GCMS008C120S1-E1, GCMX008C120S1-E1, GCMS016C120S1-E1, GCMX016C120S1-E1, GCMS040C120S1-E1, and GCMX040C120S1-E1, with the GCMX040C120S1-E1 having a switching time as low as 67 ns. In addition to these six, two further modules – GCMS080C120S1-E1 and GCMX080C120S1-E1 – are available, each with an R DSon of 80 mΩ.

The COPACK MOSFETs with Schottky barrier diode provide exceptional switching losses at high junction temperature due to the low turn-on switching losses.

SemiQ is targeting the robust SiC MOSFET modules at applications including solar inverters, energy storage systems, battery charging, and server power supplies. All devices have been screened with wafer-level gate-oxide burn-in tests and tested beyond 1400 V, with avalanche testing to 330 mJ (R DSon = 39 mΩ) or 800 mJ (R DSon = 16.5 or 8.4 mΩ).

In addition to having a drain-to-source voltage (VDS) of 1200 V, the MOSFET reduces total switching losses to as low as 468 µJ and a reverse recovery charge of 172 nC (GCMX040C120S1-E1). The family also has a low junction-to-case thermal resistance and comes with an isolated backplate and the ability to directly mount to a heatsink by 4kVAC galvanic isolation testing.

The QSiC 1200 V MOSFET modules have a continuous operational and storage temperature of -55oC to 175oC. It has a recommended operational gate-source voltage of -4.5/18 V, with a V GSmax of -8/22 V, and a power dissipation of 183 to 536 W (R DSon = 39 and mΩ, core and junction temperature 25oC).

For static electrical characteristics, the device has a junction-to-case thermal resistance of 0.23oC per watt (R DSon = 8.4) as well as a typical zero-gate voltage drain current of 100 nA, and a gate-source voltage current of 10 nA.

The fastest switching device has a turn-on delay time of 13 ns with a rise time of 7 ns; its turn-off delay time is 18 ns with a fall time of 29 ns.