Coaxial cable cutter tool now available from CDM Electronics

CDM Electronics today announced the availability of Times Microwave Systems’ new CCT-03 coaxial cable cutting tool. The tool is uniquely optimized to cut Times Microwave’s ≤ 0.600 in. diameter coaxial cable with just one cut. Specifically intended for use by operators of any skill level to reduce training requirements, its utilization minimizes waste and ensures cables are accurately and consistently prepared to optimize connector termination. To further enhance the cable cutting process, the tool leaves no metallic residue, which eliminates the need for wire brushing.

The CCT-03 is precision-engineered to cut Times Microwave’s LMR-600 (or smaller) low-loss, all-purpose coaxial cable, and the TCOM-600 (and smaller) flexible, low-loss passive intermod coaxial cable. It is also ideally suited to cut RG standard coaxial cable with a solid center conductor and a diameter of ≤ 0.600 in.

Tested to 1000 cut cycles for conformity of accurate cuts and tool sharpness, the CCT-03 automatically slices through cable jacket, outer braid, foam dielectric, and scribes the center conductor prior to snapping it to complete the cutting process. The device’s safety locking mechanism keeps it positively closed until needed. Replacement blades, blade kits and pouches are also available from CDM.

CDM Electronics

cdmelectronics.com