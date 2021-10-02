Coil drivers address wireless charging apps

The AOZ32033AQI coil drivers from Alpha and Omega Semiconductor offers 30V, 11mOhm in a QFN3x3 package. AOZ32033AQI is an integrated half-bridge gate driver capable of driving high-side and low-side N-channel MOSFETs. It features SRC (Slew Rate Control) to adjust sink/source current and provide the ideal trade-off between efficiency and EMI optimization in the design of wireless charging transmitter (TX) circuits. The device is ideally suited to the design of wireless charging TX circuits used in cordless power tools, vacuum cleaners, drones, and other consumers’ electronic equipment composed of full-bridge topology with a resonant tank circuit to get the best power conversion efficiency.

With a highly integrated package, the AOZ32033AQI offers a part count reduction of up to 40 percent compared to traditional approaches. The new device enables PCB space savings and higher performance in wireless transmitter circuits with high wattage of up to 30W. Moreover, the AOZ32033AQI has multiple protection functions such as high side and low side UVLO and over-temperature protection (OTP) to make the design more robust. The device can be used for a wide range of input voltages from 4V to 28V.

Technical Highlights

Integrated 30V Half-Bridge Power Stage with wide Vin range enables reduced PCB size

Low RDS(ON) internal N-FETs for both HS/LS supports TX circuit designs of up to 30W

Integrated bootstrap diode

Adjustable gate drive sink/source current control SRC (Slew Rate Control) for EMI and efficiency improvement

Several protections (OTP, VCC UVLO, Bootstrap UVLO)

Thermally enhanced QFN3x3

The AOZ32033AQI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price in 1,000piece quantities is $0.75 for AOZ32033AQI.