Coin cell calorimeter skips teardown, spans -80 °C to 600°C

Waters Corporation’s TA Instruments division has launched a Coin Cell Differential Scanning Calorimeter built to run safety and performance tests directly on fully assembled coin cells, no teardown required. For test engineers, that’s the headline: the company says sample prep time drops by more than 90% compared to traditional methods.

The instrument captures heat flow, evolved gas, and electrochemical data (voltage monitoring plus charge/discharge) simultaneously, in a single run on a single intact cell. That’s a meaningful change from running separate tests on separate samples and trying to correlate results afterward. The temperature range spans -80°C to 600°C, which the company positions as best-in-class for this category, wide enough to cover both low-temperature performance work and high-temperature thermal runaway events in one sweep.

TA Instruments is positioning this as filling the gap between materials-level thermal analysis and full-cell DSC testing. Compared to accelerating rate calorimetry, which needs large-format cells, dedicated facilities, and long test cycles, this approach lets researchers work with intact coin cells earlier in development. For labs running early-stage characterization, that’s a faster, lower-overhead path to the same kind of insight.

It can also be coupled with mass spec, FTIR, or GC-MS for more detailed gas analysis when needed.

Available for order now, with shipments starting August 2026.