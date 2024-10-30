Collaboration aims to bring AI to PCB design

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced their collaboration to transform the PCB design landscape for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and independent engineers.

This collaboration combines Siemens’ industry-leading PCB design expertise with CELUS‘ innovative AI automation platform to create a powerful, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution tailored to the real-world needs of engineers. The integration of CELUS’ AI-driven automation with Siemens’ next-generation PCB design solution aims to deliver a fully integrated design environment that accelerates design processes, minimizes errors, and brings innovative products to market faster and more efficiently.

Engineers and SMBs often face challenges such as tight budgets, limited resources, and the need to juggle multiple roles. Siemens EDA and the CELUS Design Platform are jointly addressing these pain points by simplifying complex PCB design tasks and reducing the time spent on repetitive processes through intelligent automation.

CELUS’ AI-powered platform automates routine design tasks, such as schematic generation and component selection, allowing engineers to focus on creativity and complex problem-solving. The integration with Siemens’ EDA tools ensures a seamless and flexible design experience, offering a new AI-powered block-level design interface.

Engineers and businesses interested in learning more about the Siemens and CELUS collaboration and future solutions are invited to visit Siemens during Electronica 2024 in Munich from November 12-15, 2024. Engineers are invited to visit the Siemens EDA booth, Hall A3, Booth 561, where CELUS will host demo stations and deliver theatre presentations detailing how AI-driven automation can transform the PCB design process.

To learn more about how CELUS’ AI-powered platform transforms requirements into fully functional electronic solutions, visit http://www.celus.io, or visit the CELUS booth on Electronica 2024, in booth 111, Hall B4.