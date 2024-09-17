Collect and analyze production test data in the cloud

Averna announced the release of Proligent Cloud, the latest addition to its industry-leading Proligent data management software family. Proligent empowers manufacturers with centralized, user-friendly data insights to optimize production line performance and ensure consistent product quality.

Proligent Cloud builds upon the success of its predecessors, Analytics and QuickView, offering a powerful yet intuitive solution for collecting, analyzing, and reporting test data directly from the production line.

Designed for small to medium-sized manufacturing facilities, Proligent Cloud is ideal for design,

New Product Introduction (NPI), and production. Key features include: Centralized data collection without the need for additional hardware; Clear pricing with a simple pay-as-you-go structure; Easy installation which minimizes IT involvement; Seamless integration with existing test environments, including Averna Launch and NI TestStand; Standard test measurement reports including: Cpk, top failed steps, yield, measurement trends; OEE dashboard to monitor and understand quality, performance, and availability.

By simplifying data management and providing clear, actionable insights, Proligent Cloud helps manufacturers optimize their production processes, improve product quality, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.