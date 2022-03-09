Collegiate SAE Formula Electric Hybrid Race Car competition gets a boost at Lafayette College

The Formula Hybrid Competition run by the Society of Automotive Engineers is an interdisciplinary design and engineering challenge for undergraduate and graduate university students who must collaboratively design and build a formula-style electric or plug-in hybrid racecar and compete in a series of events each spring at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The competition is recognized as part of the SAE International Collegiate Design Series.

At Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., originally the formula car was a mechanical engineering capstone design project. Students spent their senior year designing and fabricating their car. In recent years, the team evolved to include senior electrical and computer engineers, shifting to developing technologies and working to build an electric vehicle for the SAE Formula Electric Vehicle competition. While the formula car is still an option for senior design, donors at the Acopian Technical Co. have helped power up a notable evolution as Lafayette Motorsports adds a club format.

This enables anyone regardless of year or major to participate on a project that embraces a leading solution to gas-powered cars in a climate-conscious society. It allows everyone—regardless of where they come from on campus or their level of experience—to bring something to the table, experience the benefits of working in an interdisciplinary team environment, and cultivate an interest in sustainable, renewable platforms for transportation and beyond. Students who are interested in environmental issues, policy, infrastructure, marketing, and more can discover the benefits and challenges of new technologies and see the interplay of elements that go into engineering design firsthand.

“We are proud to sponsor Lafayette’s entry into the 2022 Formula Electric Hybrid Race Car competition. This exciting endeavor celebrates ingenuity in design and aligns with our family’s legacy of promoting conservation and its long tradition of supporting Lafayette,” said Acopian Technical Co. CEO Alex Karapetian. “We are especially excited that Lafayette chose to design an all-electric race car, leapfrogging away from the internal combustion engine entirely.”

“The Acopian Technical Co. is a world-leader in electronic power supplies with a reputation for reliability and excellence, so it’s extremely powerful to have their support for our students working with this technology, especially as we ramp up with the club format expanding opportunities for students throughout campus,” said Scott Hummel, William A. Jeffers Director of the Engineering Div.

Alex Brown, assistant professor of mechanical engineering who serves as faculty adviser, and Dan Sabatino, associate professor of engineering and department head, promoted the club model as a means to enhance the curriculum and offer the campus a new way to connect with engineering, but funding for the club was a concern. “The students are excited about the shift to a club format, and it’s amazing to see the increase in interest throughout campus once the project opened up as a club. It’s a great way for students to get involved in something big and meaningful early on in their academic careers, and to build a community,” Brown said.

The traditional senior project design team consists of 21 mechanical engineering and electrical and computer engineering students. The club includes about 15 additional members with mechanical engineer Kevin Durfee ’23 serving as club president. The club is responsible for all deliverables due for competition and is focused on improving performance. The senior design team is currently assisting the club in all engineering and design requirements in order to produce a rules-compliant car. Together, the team is working to establish a process for the flow and documentation of information to ensure institutional knowledge continuity.

The interdisciplinary nature of the formula car team reinforces the mission of the College itself along with Lafayette Engineering’s vision to provide a welcoming and inclusive climate for all to learn, develop, and apply engineering methodologies.

“The more integrated format encourages broad thinking and teamwork, as well as intellectual, social, and personal growth, and cultivates students’ capacity for creative endeavor as they stretch themselves beyond their comfort zones,” Hummel said. “The Acopian support energizes the entire project.”