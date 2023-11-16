Color-keyed thru-hole mount test points

Identification of test points in high-density PCB packages is the key to greater PCB production testing and service troubleshooting. Keystone Electronics has developed a full line of thru-hole mount test points with a color-keyed insulator base for visibility and quick identification to replace wire-wrap posts and turret terminals.

The Keystone wire loop THM Test Points may be used on .062” and .093” thick PCBs with a variety of gripping devices: J-Hooks, EZ-Hooks, Grabbers, Alligator Clips, Tips, and Probes. Keystone’s THM test points are also designed to keep onboard terminals perpendicular to the PCB to maintain a relative position during and after wave soldering.

Available in ten colors: Red, Black, White, Orange, Yellow, Brown, Green, Blue, Grey, and Purple for use with the firm’s Miniature, Compact, and Multi-Purpose Test Points. Miniature types are manufactured from .010” (.25) Phosphor Bronze with Silver or Matte Tin Plating, while Compact and Multi-Purpose types employ the same materials sized at .015” (.38) dia. Miniature Test Points mount on a single .040” (1.0) dia. PCB hole, while Compact and Multi-Purpose styles mount on a .063” (1.6) dia. PCB hole. Delivery is from stock through the company’s global distribution network and online ordering partners.

A major manufacturer of interconnect components and electronic hardware, Keystone’s capabilities include Stamping, Machining, Assembly, CNC and Injection Molding services. Application and Engineering team assistance is available for product modifications and special designs. ISO-9001:2015 certified and RoHS compliant, company headquarters are in the USA with offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia.