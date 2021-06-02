COM express basic type 6 module targets data-intensive parallel-processing tasks

Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS) has announced the availability of a new COM Express Computer-on-Module powered by a high-performance AMD Embedded System-on-Chip (SoC). The Kontron COMe-bV26 is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module and supports an AMD Ryzen V2000 series, ZEN2-based processor.

Manufactured in 7nm technology, the 8 high-end performance cores and 16 parallel threads of the AMD Ryzen V2000 SoC are ideally suited to performing data-intensive, parallel processing tasks. This key feature enables next-generation embedded applications, that were previously required to run separately, to be consolidated into a single, multifunctional computing system.

The COMe Basic module supports up to 64GB DDR4 memory via two SO-DIMM connectors, up to 1TB NVMe onboard Flash SSD, two SATA 6GB/s, and eight PCI Express lanes. Graphics support is provided with the AMD Vega7 Core GPU with options for LVDS, DisplayPort (DP), and embedded DisplayPort (eDP). A wealth of additional onboard peripheral support for ethernet, four USB 3.1, eight USB 2.0, serial comms, and baseboard audio is available.

Use in harsh industrial environments is ably supported with an approved operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The compact 95mm x 125mm form factor of the COM Express Basic module features highly effective passive cooling.

Typical applications for the Kontron COMe-bV26 module include high-definition medical imaging, factory automation, and process control, multi-screen digital signage, digital intelligence systems including edge computing and artificial intelligence applications.

With over 40 years of experience, Review Display Systems can offer a fully featured design and development service for the creation and integration of embedded computing system solutions for a broad range of applications and vertical market sectors.

The Kontron COMe-bV26 is now available immediately from Review Display Systems, Inc.