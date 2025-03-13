COM Express Compact Type 6 module supports 128 GB memory capacity

Tria Technologies introduced the Tria C6C-RYZ8 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processor, to its portfolio during Embedded World 2025.

This new member of Tria’s COM Express board family is based on AMD’s Zen 4 CPU architecture and provides a substantial performance improvement over previous board generations with AMD processors.

The C6C-RYZ8 COM Express Compact Type 6 is designed for applications that need high computational power, including AI-enhanced solutions at the edge, medical imaging, professional sound/video/light equipment, gaming platforms, and many other demanding applications.

Making use of the powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series Processor and integrated AI accelerator (XDNA Neural Processing Unit), the module is available with a maximum of eight cores and 16 threads and up to six RDNA3 work group processors (WGP) for complex graphics operation and media data conversion.

With support for multiple screens, the space-saving COM Express Compact form factor with Type 6 interface can accommodate up to 128GB board memory: local NVMe, and versatile IO configurations.

Demonstrations of the COM Express Compact Type 6 and much more can be seen at Tria’s booth in Hall 3A Booth 225 during Embedded World from 11–13 March 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany.