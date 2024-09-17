COM Express modules offer up to 39 TOPS for AI inference

congatec introduces new COM Express Compact Computer-on-Modules with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors. Based on the dedicated computing cores of the new Ryzen processors featuring up to eight ‘Zen 4’ cores, innovative XDNA NPU, and powerful Radeon RDNA 3 graphics, the new modules deliver impressive performance of up to 39 tera operations per second (TOPS) for AI inference.

This makes the new conga-TCR8 Type 6 modules particularly appealing for high-volume, price-sensitive applications requiring a combination of advanced AI, graphics, and computing power. OEMs in medical imaging, test & measurement, AI-supported POS/POI systems, and professional gaming can leverage these long-term available COM Express Compact modules to accelerate innovation while ensuring investment security. With a broad, scalable TDP range of 15 to 54 Watt, these modules are also ideal for upgrading existing designs. By simply replacing modules, companies can bring their products to the latest state of the art, significantly improving lifecycle, ROI, and sustainability.

The new conga-TCR8 Computer-on-Modules from congatec are available with four different AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 processors featuring six or eight ‘Zen 4’ cores. They support up to 128GB DDR5-5600 memory with error correction code (ECC) for data-intensive and data-critical applications. With the integrated AMD XDNA NPU (16 TOPS) and AMD Radeon RDNA 3 graphics, which can also be used as a GPGPU for AI tasks with up to 12 compute units, they deliver a combined computing power of up to 39 TOPS. They also support immersive graphics output on up to four displays with resolutions as high as 8k. For fast peripheral connectivity, they offer six PCIe Gen 4 (8 lanes) with PEG x8 Gen 4, three DisplayPort (DP) interfaces, one eDP or LVDS, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Audio signals are delivered via HAD, and mass storage can be integrated through two SATA 6 Gb/s ports or an optional NVMe SSD directly on the module. Classic embedded interfaces such as SPI, UART, I2C, and GPIO complete the feature set.

The new COM Express Compact modules are also available as application-ready aReady.COMs, with custom pre-installed and validated operating systems like ctrlX OS, Ubuntu, and/or RT Linux, optional system consolidation via aReady.VT, and IoT connectivity via aReady.IOT. On request, the modules can be pre-installed with the customer’s application, allowing for simple plug-and-play integration into the finished system.

Moreover, congatec’s high-performance ecosystem and design-in services simplify the application development process. The service offering includes comprehensive board support packages, evaluation and production-ready application carrier boards, customized cooling solutions, extensive documentation and training, and high-speed signal integrity measurements.