Combat high-vibration environments with SMPM cable assemblies

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce high-performance SMPM cable assemblies designed on industry‐standard flexible cable types. This micro‐miniature interface is commonly used in high‐frequency applications and is ideal for high-vibration environments when mated with limited or full detent receptacle jacks.

These assemblies feature straight and right-angle plug-to-plug configurations on 0.085-in. flexible cable. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 18 GHz and are available in standard imperial lengths ranging from 3 to 48 in. with metric lengths from 100 to 2,000 mm. Custom lengths are available upon request.

SMPM connectors feature a push‐on mating style that allows for quick installation. The micro-miniature size makes this interface ideal for antennas, testing and laboratory equipment, military, quantum computing and radar applications.

These cable assemblies join a robust portfolio of high‐performance SMPM products including additional pre‐configured assemblies.