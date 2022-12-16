Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Combat high-vibration environments with SMPM cable assemblies

By

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce high-performance SMPM cable assemblies designed on industry‐standard flexible cable types. This micro‐miniature interface is commonly used in high‐frequency applications and is ideal for high-vibration environments when mated with limited or full detent receptacle jacks.

Amphenol-RF-SMPM-cable-assembliesThese assemblies feature straight and right-angle plug-to-plug configurations on 0.085-in. flexible cable. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 18 GHz and are available in standard imperial lengths ranging from 3 to 48 in. with metric lengths from 100 to 2,000 mm. Custom lengths are available upon request.

SMPM connectors feature a push‐on mating style that allows for quick installation. The micro-miniature size makes this interface ideal for antennas, testing and laboratory equipment, military, quantum computing and radar applications.

These cable assemblies join a robust portfolio of high‐performance SMPM products including additional pre‐configured assemblies.

 

You may also like:

Copyright © 2022 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy