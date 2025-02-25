Combined hardware-software approach addresses growing battery management market

Infineon Technologies AG and Eatron are expanding their existing partnership for battery management solutions (BMS) in automotive to include various industrial and consumer applications. Enabled by Infineon’s PSOC™ microcontrollers, this collaboration combines AI-powered battery optimization software with power semiconductor components to create a solution that reduces degradation, detects safety issues, and improves performance and reliability of battery-powered systems.

The technology integrates Eatron’s AI-powered BMS software, based on pre-trained models featuring SOX, RUL, and Safety Diagnostic, with Infineon’s components, including MOSFETs for battery protection and PSOC 6 AI-based battery management system for machine learning capabilities. This enables customers to accurately predict State of Charge (SOC) of batteries, lower system cost, and faster time-to-market. The partnership addresses the growing demand for advanced battery management systems in industrial and consumer markets, such as light electric vehicles, portable electronics, energy storage systems, robotics, and power tools.

The battery management and optimization market is expanding, driven by the increasing demand for more energy usage, longer battery life, and predictive maintenance. AI plays a key role in improving battery performance, making the Eatron-Infineon technology a solution for applications including robotics, wearables, portable medical devices, smart home devices and appliances, battery-powered IoT products, and low-power energy storage solutions.

Eatron’s software has been pre-validated and deployed on Infineon’s PSoC. It has been benchmarked on an application comprising up to 24 cells against traditional techniques that require extensive cell characterization. The evaluation was conducted using a commercially available LG Chem INR21700 M50 cell across a temperature range (0–45°C), demonstrating comparable results. These findings highlight the value proposition of Eatron-Infineon technology.

Cuauhtemoc Medina, Industrial Application Manager at Infineon, states that they are collaborating with Eatron to bring AI-powered battery optimization software to a range of industrial applications. Their PSOC microcontrollers, with their machine learning capabilities, work with Eatron’s AI-powered software suite, enabling customers to achieve performance, reliability, and safety in their battery-powered systems.

Dr. Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron, notes that they are expanding their partnership with Infineon, combining their Advanced SoX and predictive diagnostics software, integrated on the PSOC family to provide battery management and diagnostics in various industrial applications.

Artificial intelligence is among Infineon’s growth drivers. The company’s position includes innovations like silicon (Si) ultra-thin wafer as well as 300-millimeter gallium nitride (GaN) and 200-millimeter silicon carbide manufacturing technology.

Learn more about the Infineon demo board for BMS control here.

Check out a recent EE Training Days webinar with Infineon and Eatron, “Exploring Next-Generation AI Battery Management Systems.”