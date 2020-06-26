Combo receiver/GPS oscillators come in pint-sized packages

GPS Disciplined Oscillators (GPSDO) are one of the most accurate and trusted sources of timing. Often called GPS clocks, they consist of a high-stability oscillator and a GPS receiver. GPSDO works by steering the oscillator output to a GPS device or GNSS satellite signal through a tracking loop. Some of their applications include functioning as the basis for Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), synchronization to wireless base stations, PNT such as passive radar, critical infrastructure, and Cube and LEO Satellite Communications.

Suntsu Electronics has released a Miniature size GPS Disciplined OCXO (SGO10S) that includes an internal GNSS receiver with 1PPS output compatible with GPS/GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo applications. The combination of the GPS receiver and oscillator achieve excellent long-term and short-term stability, characterized by the Allan deviation, and can be used in various network and satellite systems.

Suntsu’s GPS Disciplined OCXO comes in a miniature size and is connected to an external antenna for GPS systems via a SMA connector. The reason for this is so the OCXO can maintain a 1PPS signal with a holdover of 1.5µs for a 24-hour period when GNSS signals can fail. It’s important to note that a reliable OCXO is necessary to ensure that when signals are lost, accurate timing is preserved.