Common-mode choke coils support LVDS and SerDes applications

The DLM11CN_HH2 Series Chip Common Mode Choke Coils from Murata have been developed to address the requirements of high-speed differential interfaces. These components, measuring 0504 inches, are designed to suppress common mode noise in automotive electronic systems involving sensing, interfaces, and displays.

The coils support multiple automotive interface standards, including Low Voltage Differential Signalling (LVDS), Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes), USB, and HDMI. Their design accommodates a wide range of signal frequencies while maintaining effective noise suppression capabilities.

The DLM11CN_HH2 Series meets AEC-Q200 automotive electronic components standards, ensuring vehicle application reliability. The compact form factor allows for integration in space-constrained automotive designs without compromising electrical performance.