Common-mode choke inductors operate in harsh environments

Vanguard Electronics, under the iNRCORE Family of Brands, is pleased to announce its new XTCMN5 Series Common Mode Choke Inductors, the latest addition to Vanguard’s growing High-Temperature product line.

The XTCMN5 Series Common Mode Choke Inductors have been designed to operate in extreme environments and work in frequency ranges from 100KHz to 600KHZ+ making them ideal parts for GaN-based power supplies as well as traditional switching supplies. These amazing parts feature a compact low profile making it ideal for automatic placement as well as demands of high shock and vibration. Different electrical values and termination finishes are available.

XTCMN5 Series Common Mode Choke inductors operate over an impressive temperature range of -55° to 200 Celsius. This series has an inductance range of 110uH to 4.9mH and is able to handle 0.55A to 4.9A in a self-shielding nanocrystalline toroidal core. The inductor’s overload current is one-and-a-half times its rated current. The inductors are designed to serve military, high-end industrial, extreme temperatures, and aerospace markets as well as anywhere noise suppression is needed.